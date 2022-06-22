Farmers Only - Austin Hendrick goes yard for Dayton

The AAA club of the Cincinnati Reds has lost with nearly the veracity, almost the proclivity of their big league brethren so far this season. Tuesday’s loss dipped them to a 24-42 overall record on the season, and it was starter Deck “Rebel INS” McGuire (4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER) taking the individual loss on the day. TJ “Hopkins” Friedl, who has led off for the big league Reds 16 times in his 29 games this year, hit 9th for the Bats, and picked up an RBI double. That was the lone ribbie for Louisville as their other run came via error. Jose Barrero had a single, and that’s just about all there was to write home about.

The Lookouts rallied for a pair of 8th inning runs, but that clearly wasn’t enough in their loss to their in-state rivals. TJ “Friedl” Hopkins socked another homer, but Chattanooga could only muster 4 hits on the day. Connor “Rip” Curlis was roughed up for 5 ER in just 5.1 IP on the mound, though at least he didn’t walk anyone.

The Captains bashed the Dragons on Tuesday, pounding out 15 hits on the night and dropping 6 runs on them in the Top of the 6th alone. Said 6-run rally was all charged to Jake “Ol’ Gil” Gilbert after Evan “Are You Gonna Go My Way” Kravetz fired a respectable 5.0 IP of 3 ER ball (with 7 K). The offense, though, was surprisingly silent for most of the day, with a homer from Austin Hendrick the big blast of the day. The former 1st round pick went 2 for 4 with said homer and a double and scored both runs for Dayton. Daniel “Boom Boom Boom, Lemme Hear Ya Say Wayo” Vellojin had a pair of hits (one a double) and walked, while Jose Torres singled in a run.

The Tugas put at least a run across the plate for five consecutive innings at one point on Tuesday, and rode that consistent offense to a victory. Steven “Mo” Leyton socked a homer as part of a 3-hit, 3-ribbie evening, while each of Tyler Callihan, Ashton Creal, and Jack Rogers had 3-hit nights of their own. Dennis “Ship Guy” Boatman fanned 5 and allowed only a single hit in 2.0 scoreless IP of relief.