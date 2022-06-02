Reds vs. Nationals, Game 1 - Preview, Lineups, Pitching Matchup

After a quick jaunt north to Boston and a split of a two-game series against the Red Sox, the Cincinnati Reds return home to GABP to play host to the Washington Nationals. A quick glance at the MLB Standings will inform you that this series puts the overall worst record in the National League - if not all of baseball - firmly on the line.

Leading that charge for the Reds in the series opener this evening will be Graham Ashcraft, the rookie who immediately came out firing 100 mph gas in his last start and earned a victory for his efforts.

News

Tommy Pham is back in the lineup today after his 3-game suspension and calf soreness have apparently been abated.

The Reds placed 5 players on the updated Top 100 overall prospect list at Baseball America, with Jose Barrero - whom they still consider a prospect - leading the way at #27. Each of Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo (remember him?), Elly De La Cruz, and Matt McLain followed.

Roster Moves

None, shockingly.

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (17-32) vs. Washington Nationals (18-34)

6:40 PM EDT; Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

AD

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Washington Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Graham Ashcraft - 1-0, 1.69 ERA, 2 G, 10.2 IP, 4/4 K/BB

WAS: Joan Adon - 1-8, 6.08 ERA, 10 G, 47.1 IP, 38/29 K/BB