The Cincinnati Reds performed at a slightly worse level than the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday

Mike Minor’s season ERA begins with 6.9, and that is decidedly not nice.

It was Minor’s turn in the rotation for the Cincinnati Reds again on Sunday, this time at home against the Milwaukee Brewers as the Reds tried, tried, and tried again not to get swept. As it turns out...the Reds got swept.

It was a 6-3 loss for the Reds in their afternoon tussle, and while Minor put up one of his better starts to date - 6.0 IP, 4 ER - the bats simply couldn’t solve Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee bullpen well enough to make that hold up.

Albert Almora, Jr. had a double and a pair of ribbies, which was cool. Kyle Farmer drove in a run, too. Tommy Pham walked twice, had a hit, and scored a run. Jonathan India did not, his 0 for 5 day another example of him trying desperately to shake off the rust of having not been in the batter’s box for over a month.

To top off the enjoyment of the day, Alexis Diaz - far and away the best reliever in the Cincinnati bullpen so far this season - was placed on the Injured List earlier in the day. So, the Reds have that going for them.

The loss sunk the Reds to 23-43 on the season, and at the time of writing their .348 winning percentage ranks better than only Oakland and Washington on the year.

Where ya gonna go?