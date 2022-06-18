Game 65: Reds vs. Brewers (4:10 PM ET) - Ashcraft vs. Alexander

Go Cincinnati Reds baseball team from Cincinnati, Ohio, USA!
Today's Lineups
|BREWERS
|REDS
|Christian Yelich - DH
|Jonathan India - 2B
|Willy Adames - SS
|Brandon Drury - 3B
|Rowdy Tellez - 1B
|Tommy Pham - LF
|Hunter Renfroe - RF
|Joey Votto - DH
|Luis Urias - 2B
|Kyle Farmer - SS
|Omar Narvaez - C
|Nick Senzel - CF
|Tyrone Taylor - LF
|Mike Moustakas - 1B
|Jace Peterson - 3B
|Albert Almora - RF
|Jonathan Davis - CF
|Aramis Garcia - C
|Jason Alexander - RHP
|Graham Ashcraft - RHP
