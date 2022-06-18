 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 65: Reds vs. Brewers (4:10 PM ET) - Ashcraft vs. Alexander

Reds baseball, can you simply feel it

By Wick Terrell
Milwaukee Brewers v Washington Nationals Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Go Cincinnati Reds baseball team from Cincinnati, Ohio, USA!

Today's Lineups

BREWERS REDS
Christian Yelich - DH Jonathan India - 2B
Willy Adames - SS Brandon Drury - 3B
Rowdy Tellez - 1B Tommy Pham - LF
Hunter Renfroe - RF Joey Votto - DH
Luis Urias - 2B Kyle Farmer - SS
Omar Narvaez - C Nick Senzel - CF
Tyrone Taylor - LF Mike Moustakas - 1B
Jace Peterson - 3B Albert Almora - RF
Jonathan Davis - CF Aramis Garcia - C
Jason Alexander - RHP Graham Ashcraft - RHP

