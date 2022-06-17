Reds vs. Brewers, Game 1 - Preview, Lineups, etc.

It’s time for beers, folks!

The Milwaukee Beermasters are officially in Cincinnati for a weekend set against the Cincinnati Reds, and with temperatures pushing 90 degrees today, the summer heat could well prompt some fireworks between the two division rivals.

At least, that’s what we’ll hope for in the Bottom half of each inning. And if that’s the case, maybe try to pick up a seat beyond the left-field wall tonight, as Milwaukee will send lefty starter Eric Lauer to the mound for the start.

The Brewers have hit the skids of late, and that’s surely got something to do with both Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff being sidelined from their otherwise dominant starting rotation. As a result, they’ve stumbled to just a 2-8 record over their last 10 games and now sit a pair back of the St. Louis Cardinals for the division lead. And while the Reds fumbled their way through their last homestand against the dismal Washington Nationals and ho-hum Arizona Diamondbacks, the Chicago Cubs and their 10 game losing streak now have the Reds in a tie for 4th place in the division as play begins on Friday.

Look at me, trying to care about the standings this year. I digress.

Anyway, it’ll be Hunter Greene on the mound for the Reds again, and the rookie will be looking to continue his excellent run of form. Since he’s begun to ramp up his slider usage and continue to attack opponents with it and the same fervor he does with his 105 mph fastball, hits off him have been very, very hard to come by. Let’s hope that tracks this evening, too.

First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET, and you can find it on Ballyvision, per usual.

In roster news, Max Schrock has finally been activated, and the team placed Tony Santillan on the 15-day IL to free up his spot on the active roster. Lucas Sims was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding 40-man roster move.

Reds Lineup

