Reds almost comeback and win late, let bullpen get involved instead

Look, it’s not like the rest of the team played extremely well, today. But man, this bullpen just can’t be trusted. The offense tried to make things interesting late, and maybe could’ve pulled it out. The bullpen just put it away, and not in a good way.

Art Warren was hung with four earned runs in this one. He was credited with one out. Called upon in the bottom of the eighth in a tied game (in which Brandon Drury had just tied the half inning previous), Warren allowed two singles in a row before getting a fly out from Christian Walker. That was the first out he got. It would be the only.

From there? David Peralta singled in Josh Rojas (who tested TJ Friedl and won), Ketel Marte and Peralta stole third and second. Pavin Smith reached on a fielder’s choice, where no outs were recorded, while Marte scored. And that was that for Warren. Reiver Sanmartin came in to relieve the relief. He got an out before balking in a run and, that was pretty much that.

Mike Moustakas (remember him?) added a run for the Reds in the ninth. It would’ve been important, had the previous half inning never happened Reds lose.

On the good side, Luis Castillo went seven innings for the first time this season, allowing three runs and striking out six. The Reds offense doesn’t deserve a ton of credit here, but Brandon Drury did smack his 13th dong of the season, so that is neat and cool.

