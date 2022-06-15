Reds ace Luis Castillo takes the mound against Arizona with a sweep in the cards

Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo has been badder than a buttered biscuit over his last 5 starts, pitching to a 2.45 ERA that’s backed by an equally stellar 2.56 FIP. In that time, he’s held the 122 opponents he has faced to an embarrassing .304 slugging percentage, all while posting a rock solid 30/9 K/BB in those 29.1 IP.

Equally as important, I’d say, is that he’s yielded just a lone homer in that span. That’s the kind of ball-in-yard excellence that’s become his calling card, as batters just continue to swing over the top of his Bugs Bunny-esque change-up.

Castillo gets the nod for the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks today, with the chance for a Reds sweep in the offing. All that stands in his way is pitcher Zac Gallen, who spells his Zac different than both yesterday’s starter Zack Davies and The Athletic’s Zach Buchanan, which is annoying to no extent.

First pitch is coming up shortly at 3:40 PM ET. Turn on, tune in, and drop strike three.

Reds Lineup [Updated]

Updated #Reds lineup:



2B India

3B Drury

SS Reynolds

DH Votto

1B Moustakas

CF Senzel

LF Almora

RF Friedl

C Garcia

P Castillo https://t.co/rjU8wLa0ZP — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 15, 2022

Diamondbacks Lineup