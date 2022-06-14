Jonathan India returns to Cincinnati Reds lineup

It’s impossibly tough to lose your best player.

It’s impossibly tough to root for a rebuilding team when the future of the franchise isn’t even on the field.

When those two things happen to involve the same person - and that same person is sidelined for weeks on end - finding things for which to root becomes, well, almost impossible.

Jonathan India and his balky hamstring were shut down initially on April 14th, and after an abbreviated attempt at making it back to the bigs was thwarted due to recurrence of the same problem, he was shut down fer serious after play on April 29th - a day in which he picked up 3 hits, to add salt to the wound. But after having rested and recovered for the better part of seven full weeks, India is officially back in the Cincinnati Reds lineup for their game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

He was technically activated last night when Aristides Aquino hit the IL with a calf strain, but this will mark his official return to action. With that, the Reds get their Rookie of the Year and leadoff hitter back, their keystone, their present and future, and while the realities of the godawful win/loss record of this club will continue to haunt them until season’s end, the electricity seems to have finally been turned back on, at least.

First pitch tonight will commence at 9:40 PM ET with India in the leadoff spot to face the first pitch from Arizona starter Zach Davies. Shortly thereafter, Tyler Mahle will toe the rubber to do his work as the Cincinnati starter.

Go Reds.

Reds Lineup

