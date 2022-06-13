Cincinnati Reds quest for desert supremacy begins tonight vs. Diamondbacks

You fine folks in the eastern time zone are absolutely, positively staying up late tonight to watch some sportsball. You’re going to do so in order to watch a team from said time zone pitted against a team from the western portion of the United States, with all the marbles on the line.

I’m not talking about the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors, folks. I’m talking about the 21-39 Cincinnati Reds and the 29-33 Arizona Diamondbacks. Don’t you dare tell me you haven’t had this penciled in for weeks.

The tussle at Chase Field is set for a 9:40 PM ET start time, and Mike Minor - your absolute favorite Cincinnati Red - will be doing the pitching for as long as it takes him to get shelled. Burgeoning Arizona ace Merrill Kelly will toe the rubber for the snakes, and surely he won’t make this Reds lineup chock full of All Stars look silly. Surely. Hell, Mike Moustakas even made the trip and will start!

Go Reds. Sell the team, Bob.

Reds Lineup

Out west for three games!



Out west for three games!

— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) June 13, 2022

Diamondbacks Lineup