Reds bullpen coughs, gags, spits away game

Man, Hunter Greene can do some wicked things with a baseball. Just, stupid things. NSFW things. Just, look at this.

Obviously, it was a strikeout. But you’ve got to give a little bit of credit to Brendan Donovan here. He just stood there and took it. Almost even pretended like he had a chance. If it were me (decidedly not a Major League baseball player, admittedly), I’d still be in the fetal position in the left handed batters box.

So as you can see, Hunter spun another good one today. He went five innings and gave up only one earned run on two hits and two walks, striking out seven. HIs fastball velocity actually ticked up in his last three innings of work vs. his first three. averaging nearly 100 MPH in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

This is his second gem in a row, having just blanked the Diamondbacks through seven innings his last time out.

Unfortunately, the bullpen.

Hunter Strickland was given the eighth inning. He managed one (1) out before yacking up two runs to bring the game within a run, 4-3. Joel Kuhnel ended up finishing up that mess rather quickly, but ran into his own issues in the ninth. With two outs in the ninth and victory within reach, Jaun Yepez singled, and then took second when Kuhnel and Drury couldn’t connect on a pickoff at first base. It didn’t matter, because it doesn’t matter where the runner is on the bases when the guy at the plate his a dong. Tommy Edman did just that, his sixth of the season, this one a walk off.

Reds lose. Again.

Brandon Drury, Tommy Pham, and Colin Moran all smacked doubles for the Reds offense, with Pham credited with two RBI and a run of his own. Alejo Lopez tacked on what appeared to be a potential insurance run in the eighth, batting in Kyle Farmer. But, alas, it would prove not enough of a lead for the Reds bullpen not to blow.

Tony Graphanino (link)

Other Notes

Reds bullpen has a 9.92 ERA over their last 5 games. — Joel Luckhaupt (@jluckhaupt) June 11, 2022