Reds at Cardinals, Game 2 - Preview, lineups, etc.

Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina have been throwing baseballs back and forth to one another for an incredibly long time. In fact, when they both commence doing so later this afternoon, it will mark the 316th time they’ve both started a game together for that purpose.

As St. Louis Post-Dispatch sage Derrick Goold notes, that’ll put them in a tie for second all-time in such a category, trailing only the legendary combo of Mickey Lolitch and Bill Freehan of Detroit Tigers lore.

Lineup posted. History on deck, and history already made ...

- Lolich made 496 starts, 324 with Freehan (69.1%)

- Spahn made 635 starts, 316 with Crandall (49.8%)

- Lolich made 496 starts, 324 with Freehan (69.1%)

- Spahn made 635 starts, 316 with Crandall (49.8%)

- Wainwright will have 370 starts, 316 with Molina (85.4%)

Of course, it will also give Joey Votto another chance to swat rockets off Wainwright. The 71 PA Votto has logged against the veteran righty is the most against any single pitcher in his Hall of Fame career, and in those he owns a 1.039 OPS on the backs of 4 dingers, 6 doubles, and more walks than strikeouts (10/8). Votto will be DHing today in the cleanup spot, and hopefully will actually get another pitch in the zone to smash.

The Reds will send out Hunter Greene to start, putting just about as much dichotomy on the mound in Busch Stadium as can be. Of the 158 MLB pitchers who have logged at least 30 IP so far this year, not a single one ranks higher than Greene in average fastball velocity (98.5 mph), while Wainwright’s 88.5 mph ranks 154rd. Two differing styles we will most certainly see.

Also, Chris Okey will get the start behind the dish, which will mark his first career big league start. He’s obviously worked with Greene at AAA before, however, which hopefully will make for a solid battery today as they begin their quest to match Wainwright and Molina.

First pitch is set for 2:15 PM ET. C’mon, defense.

