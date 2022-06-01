Big inning dooms Reds in 7-1 loss to Red Sox

It has been quite the up and down season for Reds’ rookie Hunter Greene. There have been many instances where he has flashed absolute brilliance on the mound while many other times he has shown his inexperience on the mound, struggling to get big league hitters out consistently. Tonight’s game against the Boston Red Sox was a microcosm of this season, as he was absolutely incredible until he wasn’t. He started things off as well as he has all year, striking out the first 4 batters he faced in the game, pumping that triple-digit fastball that has been a staple of his journey to the big leagues. Through 3 innings, he had struck out 7 of the 10 batters he had faced and only allowed 1 base runner.

Unfortunately, things began to unravel in the bottom of the 4th. He allowed hits to the first 4 batters of the inning, and all of a sudden the Reds were staring down a 3-0 deficit. Greene was able to retire the next 2 batters, 1 of who would become his 8th strikeout of the night, but a Jackie Bradley Jr. single would push Boston’s lead to 4-0 and end Greene’s night. In all, Greene finished with 3.2 innings pitched, allowing 4 runs on 6 hits with no walks and 8 strikeouts.

The Reds got a run back in the top of the 6th. Aristides Aquino led things off with a single and then moved over to 3rd after a throwing error on a stolen base attempt. A Nick Senzel ground out would bring in Aquino to cut it to 4-1. That deficit would grow again in the bottom of the 8th. Jeff Hoffman would enter the game and issue 3 straight 1-out walks to load the bases. After a strikeout of Christian Vasquez, Jackie Bradley Jr. would strike again with a 3-run triple ending the Reds’ chance at a late-inning comeback.

It’s hard to pick out a Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game after a game like that, but there were a couple of notable performances. Greene’s first 3 innings were incredible and deserve some love despite the way things ended. Aristides Aquino and Brandon Drury each collected 2 hits on the night and Luis Cessa had his best outing in a while, throwing 1.1 perfect innings in relief and striking out 2 batters in the process.

Tony Graphanino (Link)

Other Notes