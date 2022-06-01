Farmers Only: Ivan Johnson, Allen Cerda blast monster dingers.

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Night

Louisville Bats

Louisville was off last night. They begin a series at Gwinnett tonight at 7:05 PM EDT.

Chattanooga could not capitalize on a slew of base runners last night in a 5-1 loss to Rocket City. Eduardo Salazer started and only lasted 3.2 innings, allowing 4 runs on 2 hits with 6 walks and 3 strikeouts. Michael “Feel The” Byrne struck out 4 of the 6 batters he faced in 2 perfect innings of relief. James “Born” Free went 3 for 4 and Ivan “The Great” Johnson hit a monster 441 foot dong for his first AA home run.

Chattanooga plays against Rocket City again tonight at 7:15 PM EDT.

Joe “Bring it to a” Boyle started for Dayton last night and pitched well, going 4 innings and allowing a run on 3 hits with 3 walks and 5 strikeouts. His season ERA sits at a minuscule 0.72 on the season. Donovan “Begnet” Benoit struck out 3 in 2 scoreless innings of relief. Elly De La Cruz went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI while Allen “Mattress” Cerda went 1 for 3 with a solo home run.

Bryce Bonnin starts tonight for Dayton at 7:05 PM EDT.

Daytona gave up 4 runs late in a 5-2 loss on Tuesday. Tanner “I just” Cooper went 5 innings and allowed a run on 3 hits with no walks and 2 strikeouts. Jack “Mr.” Rogers went 2 for 4 and hit 2 doubles while Jay Allen and Ruben Ibarra each went 1 for 4 and scored.

Sam Benschoter starts for Daytona tonight at 6:10 PM EDT.