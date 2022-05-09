Farmers Only Weekend Harvest: Andrew Abbott keeps dominating

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Weekend

Andrew Abbott - 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 B, 5 K

Louisville Bats (AAA)

Saturday: Louisville Bats 7, Indianapolis Indians 5

Saturday: Louisville Bats 2, Indianapolis Indians 8

Sunday: Louisville Bats 5, Indianapolis 1

Louisville used a late comeback in game 1 on Saturday (which was actually started on Thursday) to win 7-5. Lorenzo Cedrola went 2 for 4 in that game with a solo dinger and 2 RBI and Michael “The Lion” De Leon went 4 for 5 and also drove in 2. Game 2 didn’t go as well, as Louisville got lit up. Carlos Santana went 3 for 4 with a double and a RBI. On Sunday, Graham “Arts and” Ashcraft worked around a bunch of walks to limit Indianapolis to a single run. His final line was 5 innings, 1 run on 3 hits with 5 walks and 3 strikeouts. Carlos Santana had another big game, going 2 for 4 with a 2-run bomb. Aristides “Heiress Titties” Aquino also hit a home run.

Chattanooga Lookouts (AA)

Friday: Chattanooga Lookouts 2, Rocket City Trash Pandas 6

Saturday: Chattanooga Lookouts 5, Rocket City Trash Pandas 9

Sunday: Chattanooga Lookouts 6, Rocket City Trash Pandas 7

It was a brutal weekend for Chattanooga, as they lost all 3 this weekend. Carson “Ex” Spiers had a decent start, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits with 3 walks and 7 strikeouts over 5.2 innings. Leonardo “Van down by the” Rivas went 2 for 4 and hit a dinger and drove in a pair. On Saturday, Robbie Tenerowicz reached base 4 times, going 2 for 2 with a 2-run dinger. Isiah Gilliam went 1 for 3 with a 3-run blast. On Sunday, Chattanooga couldn’t quite finish the comeback in a 7-6 loss. Robbie Tenerowicz followed up Saturday’s performance with a 3 for 4 night. Quin “Bold Move” Cotton hit a solo home run and Mike Siani “No Evil” went 2 for 4 with a RBI.

Dayton Dragons (High-A)

Friday: Dayton Dragons 0, Lake County Captains 2

Saturday: Dayton Dragons 3, Lake County Captains 4

Sunday: Dayton Dragons 2, Lake County Captains 0

Offense was hard to come by for Dayton this weekend, as they scored a combined 5 runs in their 3 games. James “Exam” Proctor was solid in his start, allowing only an unearned run with 1 walk and 3 hits while striking out 2 over 4 innings. the Dragons unfortunately only mustered 3 hits in the shutout. They finally got a little offense going Saturday, but they couldn’t come back to get the win. Connor Phillips struck out 7 over 4 innings in his start. Alex “Mack” McGarry went 2 for 4 with a 2-run blast. “Slick” Nick Quintana also went 2 for 4, driving in a run. Andrew “Who Framed Roger” Abbott continues his Midwest League dominance, as he threw shutout innings on Sunday. In all he went 6 innings, allowing no runs on 3 hits with no walks and 5 strikeouts. That drops his season ERA to 0.67. James Marinan slammed the door, throwing 3 innings of relief and allowed no hits, while walking 2 and striking out 3.

Daytona Tortugas (Low-A)

Friday: Daytona Tortugas 6, Jupiter Hammerheads 7

Saturday: Daytona Tortugas 5, Jupiter Hammerheads 0

Sunday: Daytona Tortugas 2, Jupiter Hammerheads 5

Daytona couldn’t overcome an early 5-run deficit in a 7-6 loss Friday. Javi Rivera came on in relief and threw 4 innings, allowing 2 runs with no walks and 5 strikeouts. Jamal O’Guinn went 1 for 4 and drove in a couple of runs. Daytona relied on strong pitching on Saturday, winning 5-0. Sam Benschoter didn’t allow a run or a hit over 5 innings, while walking 3 and striking out 6. Jose Franco also struck out 6 in 3 innings of work. Michel Triana went 2 for 4 with a grand slam. Sunday didn’t go quite as well as Daytona lost 5-2. Arij “You’ve got a” Fransen “Me” started and went 3 innings, allowing only 1 hit and 2 walks with 4 strikeouts. Jamal O’Guinn reached base 4 times, going 1 for 2 with 3 walks and a RBI.