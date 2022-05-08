Game 28: Reds vs. Pirates (1:40 PM ET) - Mahle vs. Thompson

It’s a great day for the Cincinnati Reds baseball club, tire care, and salon to not lose a home series to the Pittsburgh Pirates. It’s a really, really great day for that, I say.
They’ll try not to fall to 4-24 on the season this afternoon, and will do so with Tyler Mahle on the bump in dire need of an effective outing.
The Reds bats will be tasked with hitting Thompson, who presumably has a first name.
Lineups below. Go Reds.
Today's Lineups
|PIRATES
|REDS
|Ben Gamel - LF
|TJ Friedl - LF
|Bryan Reynolds - CF
|Brandon Drury - 3B
|Michael Chavis - 3B
|Mike Moustakas - DH
|Daniel Vogelbach - DH
|Tyler Stephenson - C
|Yoshi Tsutsugo - 1B
|Tyler Naquin - RF
|Diego Castillo - SS
|Kyle Farmer - SS
|Jack Suwinski - RF
|Colin Moran - 1B
|Michael Perez - C
|Albert Almora - CF
|Cole Tucker - 2B
|Matt Reynolds - 2B
|Zach Thompson - RHP
|Tyler Mahle - RHP
