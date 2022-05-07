Doubleheader Day! Game 26: Reds vs. Pirates (12:35 PM ET); Overton vs. Brubaker

After losing 22 of their first 25 games, the Cincinnati Reds finally surprised us last night by having their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates mercifully postponed. We did not, in fact, have to spend a Friday night waiting out a rain delayed finish.

Today, the Reds and Pirates have a doubleheader on the docket, though that’s got nothing to do with last night’s rainout. That game will get made up down the road, with today’s doubleheader originally scheduled regardless thanks to that little old lockout we watched all winter cutting into the original 162-game season.

First pitch in the opener will be tossed at 12:35 PM ET, with Connor Overton getting the start for the Reds against his former club.

Reds Lineup

Here is today's lineup for game one of the doubleheader.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/sF4agSpfuT — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 7, 2022

Pirates Lineup