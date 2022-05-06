 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reds vs. Pirates, Game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

4-22 sounds better than 3-23, I guess

By Mitchell Clark
  • Charlie Goldsmith tweeted out some injury updates, including one on Jose Barrero who recently had a setback.
  • Here’s an article on David Bell’s approach to this putrid start. You gotta feel for the guy.
  • Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic talked more about the Reds’ historically awful season, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (3-22) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (10-14)

6:40 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Pittsburgh Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Connor Overton - 0-0, 1.69 ERA, 1 G, 5.1 IP, 3/2 K/BB

PIT: JT Brubaker - 0-2, 6.20 ERA, 5 G, 20.1 IP, 21/12 K/BB

