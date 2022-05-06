Reds vs. Pirates, Game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

News
- Charlie Goldsmith tweeted out some injury updates, including one on Jose Barrero who recently had a setback.
- Here’s an article on David Bell’s approach to this putrid start. You gotta feel for the guy.
- Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic talked more about the Reds’ historically awful season, if you’re into that sort of thing.
Roster Moves
The #Reds today announced the following transactions. pic.twitter.com/zU0omajLhY— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 6, 2022
Game Info
Cincinnati Reds (3-22) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (10-14)
6:40 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH
TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW
Lineups
Cincinnati Lineup
Game one of the seven-game homestand.— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 6, 2022
Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/qM1B9t3yl1
Pittsburgh Lineup
Cincinnati for the weekend.#LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/MnfOPh7Q7L— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 6, 2022
Pitching Match-up
CIN: Connor Overton - 0-0, 1.69 ERA, 1 G, 5.1 IP, 3/2 K/BB
PIT: JT Brubaker - 0-2, 6.20 ERA, 5 G, 20.1 IP, 21/12 K/BB
