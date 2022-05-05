Farmers Only - Luis Castillo’s final rehab start, & Matt McLain keeps crushing the ball

It was a thunderous night on the Cincinnati Reds farm, one that featured a big pile of swatted homers, a brawl, and the final rehab start of the team’s ace.

To the scores!

Luis Castillo made his final rehab start on Wednesday, and looked sharp in the process. His 4.2 IP featured nary a run allowed as he scattered 3 H and a pair of BB against 7 K, and he will return to the Cincinnati Reds rotation on Monday. Cristian “Manure Spreader Jackknifed on the” Santana had a 3-hit day, while Ronnie “Van Der Beek” Dawson socked a homer just prior to his promotion to the COVID-stricken Reds that proved to be the difference.

Matt McLain put a hurtin’ on the Trash Pandas with yet another monster game, as he slugged another pair of dingers - one of which was a grand slam that busted the game wide open. Mike “Hear No Evil” Siani homered as part of his own 2-hit day, Robbie Tenerowicz had a 4-hit outing, and Francisco Urbaez tripled as part of his 3-hit game as the offense just erupted. That was more than enough to back Brandon Williamson and his 6 IP of 1 ER ball, ball that included 8 K against nary a walk.

It was doubleheader day for the Dragons, and they and their best record in the minors decided to just take them both. Rece Hinds went nuts in them, too, going a combined 5 for 6 with 2 dingers, 3 runs, 3 ribbies, and 11 total bases on the day. Elly “Three Feet High and Rising” De La Cruz doubled in a pair of runs, walked, swiped a bag, and scored on the day, while Joe “Bring to a Cover and” Boyle (4 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 3 BB, 6 K) and Bryce “Prince Billy” Bonnin (3.2 IP, H, ER, 2 BB, 9 K) provided the kind of gas from the bump that you simply love to see.

Really, really love to see it? Courtesy of MLB Pipeline, here ya go!

Seventh heaven.



No. 15 @Reds prospect Bryce Bonnin whiffed seven in a row for the @DragonsBaseball. pic.twitter.com/5tDwSkfUGe — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 5, 2022

The organizational sweep evaded the Reds as the Tortugas fell to the Hammerheads. Austin “Fox in the” Hendrick swatted his 5th dinger of the season for Daytona, at least, while Michel Triana doubled in a pair of runs, too.