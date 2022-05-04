The Cincinnati Reds got some exercise tonight

The Cincinnati Reds are 3-21 on this baseball season. They’ve lost 19 of 20 and 12 in a row on the road. They’re currently on an 8-game losing streak, which is their second longest losing streak of the season. Bad, abysmal, atrocious, trash fire. None of those adjectives seem to convey just how bad this season has been.

The Reds took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st and held onto it for exactly 22 pitches. The game was already tied by the time they came back up to bat, and a Rowdy Tellez grand slam an inning later was the nail in the coffin, despite another 6 innings left to play. The Brewers put another 12 runs on the board for good measure, though none of them were actually needed. The Reds play again tomorrow, and Hunter Greene gets the start. Here’s to the young rookie. Go Reds.

Tony Graphanino