Reds at Brewers, Game 2: Preview, Lineups, Pitching match-up

Let’s end a losing streak.

By Mitchell Clark
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Reds started the season 2-2 and are 1-18 since. Vladimir Gutierrez (0-4, 7.41 ERA) starts for the Reds tonight and will hope to end this current losing streak. He’ll pitch against Freddy Peralta (0-1, 5.00 ERA). Go Reds.

News

  • The Reds claimed RHP Robert Duggar off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays today.
  • Luis Castillo made another rehab start today, going 4.1 innings and allowing no runs on 3 hits with 2 walks and 7 strikeouts over 4.1 innings. He is slated to start on Monday.

Roster Moves

None

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (3-20) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-8)

7:40 PM EDT; American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Milwaukee Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Vladimir Gutierrez - 0-4, 7.41 ERA, 4 G, 17.0 IP, 11/15 K/BB

MIL: Freddy Peralta - 0-1, 5.00 ERA, 4 G, 18.0 IP, 23/8 K/BB

