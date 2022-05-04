Reds at Brewers, Game 2: Preview, Lineups, Pitching match-up

The Reds started the season 2-2 and are 1-18 since. Vladimir Gutierrez (0-4, 7.41 ERA) starts for the Reds tonight and will hope to end this current losing streak. He’ll pitch against Freddy Peralta (0-1, 5.00 ERA). Go Reds.
News
- The Reds claimed RHP Robert Duggar off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays today.
- Luis Castillo made another rehab start today, going 4.1 innings and allowing no runs on 3 hits with 2 walks and 7 strikeouts over 4.1 innings. He is slated to start on Monday.
Roster Moves
None
Game Info
Cincinnati Reds (3-20) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-8)
7:40 PM EDT; American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI
TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW
Lineups
Cincinnati Lineup
Wednesday night baseball against the Brewers.— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 4, 2022
Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/5V0KYWSBiM
Milwaukee Lineup
May the Fourth be with you, always.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 4, 2022
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj @fleet_farm | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/UgjtkwlFfu
Pitching Match-up
CIN: Vladimir Gutierrez - 0-4, 7.41 ERA, 4 G, 17.0 IP, 11/15 K/BB
MIL: Freddy Peralta - 0-1, 5.00 ERA, 4 G, 18.0 IP, 23/8 K/BB
Loading comments...