Farmers Only: Louisville strikes out everybody

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Night

Austin Hendrick - 2 for 5, 3-run HR

The Bats used a strong pitching performance to win 6-3 on Tuesday. Bats pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts on the night. Ben “And We Are” Lively started and went 3 innings, allowing a run on 2 hits with a walk and 5 strikeouts. Zack Godley followed up in relief and went 2 innings, allowing a run on 2 hits with no walks and 3 strikeouts. JT “Tom” Riddle went 1 for 4 with a solo dinger and “Ice” Trey Amburgey went 2 for 3 with a 2-run blast.

Luis Castillo makes another rehab start tonight at 1:35 PM EDT.

Woof. Tough night at the plate for the Lookouts. To add to it, their pitchers combined to walk 11 batters. Anyway, Andy Fisher struck out 3 in 2 scoreless innings of relief. Other than that, bleh.

Dayton Dragons

Dayton was rained out lat night. They’ll play a double-header tonight with the first game starting at 6:05 PM EDT.

Daytona used an offensive explosion to come back and beat Jupiter, 10-6. Chase “NASCAR” Petty started and got lit up for 4 runs on 6 hits with 2 walks and 6 strikeouts over 3 innings of work. Austin Hendrick went 2 for 5 with an inside-the-park 3-run dinger. Danny Lantigua went 1 for 2 with a 2-run blast. Jay “Jog Toast” Allen went 2 for 4 and drove in a run and Ruben “Took a pill in” Ibarra went 2 for 4 and also dingered.