Reds vs. Giants, Game 2: Preview, Lineup, Pitching Matchup

Graham Ashcraft sizzled for the Cincinnati Reds on Friday, and the offense did enough damage against Carlos Rodon to take home the first game of the series against the San Francisco Giants. On Saturday, the Reds will get the opportunity to win the series against their former NL West foes.

To do so, however, they’ll have to go through a pitcher who formerly shared their jersey.

News

Tommy Pham was abruptly benched before last night’s game after reportedly smacking Giants OF Joc Pederson up side the head in what’s being relayed as a fantasy football dispute. Pederson spoke in detail about the kerfluffle’s background in what’s become one of the more odd and 2022 Cincinnati Reds stories possible.

Pham’s out of the lineup again today. Whether that’s due to an ongoing MLB investigation or the Reds just simply benching him, I do not know.

Roster Moves

Max Schrock is nearing a return! He’s officially being sent to AAA Louisville to begin a rehab assignment.

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (15-30) vs. San Francisco Giants (24-20)

4:10 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

San Francisco Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Vlad Gutierrez - 0-6, 8.70 ERA, 7 G, 30.0 IP, 24/21 K/BB

SFG: Alex Wood - 3-3, 4.82 ERA, 8 G, 37.1 IP, 39/12 K/BB