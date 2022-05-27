Reds vs. Giants, Game 1: Preview, Lineup, Pitching Match-up

The Reds continue their home stand riding the high of dropping 20 runs on the Chicago Cubs yesterday as a part of their series split. It’s not much, but when you’re 14-30 you take what you can get. They’ll face off against the always solid San Francisco Giants for a 3-game set this holiday weekend. Graham Ashcraft will go to the hill for the Reds as he makes his second career start. He got the call up last week after having a great run in Louisville. He had a decent debut on Sunday, allowing 2 runs in 4.1 innings against the Blue Jays. He’ll face another tall task today against a Giants team that ranks second in the National League in OPS. The Giants will counter with Carlos Rodon who is having a solid first season in the Bay Area. He brings a 3.43 ERA over 44.2 innings pitched while striking out 61 against 17 walks. He’s absolutely shut down lefties this year, allowing a .074/.194/.074 slash against left-handed batters. Go Reds.

News

Graham Ashcraft is making his second career start tonight. According to David Bell, it sounds like this move is going to be a long-term move instead of a spot start.

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (14-30) vs. San Francisco Giants (24-19)

6:40 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

San Francisco Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Graham Ashcraft - 0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1 G, 4.1 IP, 3/2 K/BB

SFG: Carlos Rodon - 4-3, 3.43 ERA, 8 G, 44.2 IP, 62/17 K/BB