Cincinnati offense erupts in Reds 20-5 win over Chicago Cubs

Nick Senzel led off for the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, and in the process reached base six times. He scored thrice. He drove in a run. He is not the Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game today.

That’s a minor indication of just how ridiculous the Cincinnati offense was in their series finale against the Chicago Cubs on the day. And while some of it did come late when Andrelton Simmons was put in the unenviable position of being a position player on the mound, the Reds still did the bulk of their work against Chicago pitchers whose job it is to pitch.

JNMHSotG duties were delegated to Kyle Farmer, for the record. He homered twice, scored thrice, and drove in 5 runs in his return to the lineup from general soreness, and that took top billing on the day. That said, there were a plethora of batting purveyors who, on any other day, would’ve seen their box scores earn them said honor.

(I’d list them all, but let’s just say this - Joey Votto was the lone starter who did not register a hit on the day, yet he still managed to walk twice and score a run. That’s good offense, folks.)

In all, it will go down as the team’s biggest offensive outburst in over two decades, and that will hopefully help us forget a bit about Hunter Greene’s outing. He was tagged for 5 ER in 5 IP, and once again was bitten by the long ball with a trio surrendered. It mattered not, fortunately, but certainly was not another step-forward for him in his rookie year the way his most recent outings had been.

A 20-5 drubbing of a division rival, an ejection of Cubs manager David Ross for his second whine-fest of the series, a rain delay, and a series split - not bad for a Thursday matinee between two teams going absolutely nowhere this season.

Tony Graphanino (link)

