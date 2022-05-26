It would be best for all parties involved if Hunter Greene no-hits the Cubs today

Hunter Greene has eschewed his early troubles with big league hitting and seems poised to simply dominate each and every person who ever steps into a batter’s box against him henceforth and forevermore. At least, he seems close to pulling off something similar.

Thursday’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs will be his next opportunity to sear his name into the GABP storybooks, and if you ask me, I think he’s about to put up the kind of ridiculous line emblematic of the incredible talent in his right arm. I’m thinking, like, 12 K in 7 scoreless IP, with his slider forcing right-handed opponents to trip over the plate as they flail at it, that kind of thing.

The Cincinnati batsmen will be up against yet another left-hander today in what’s been something of a hilarious pattern so far this year. Said pattern, of course, being that they seemingly face lefties every other game despite going into a third consecutive season having failed to address the fact that they’ve been abysmal against LHP for the entirety of that span. As a result, though, we’ll see Nick Senzel moved up to the leadoff spot and a righty-heavy lineup that features Joey Votto as the lone lefty getting the start.

First pitch is set for 12:35 PM ET, and will commence with the lineups on the field as listed below.

Reds Lineup

Cubs Lineup