Reds vs. Cubs, Game 3 - Preview, Lineups, Pitching Matchup

Tyler Mahle was once again rocked in a start in GABP last night, and the end result is that the Cincinnati Reds will once again see a home series come and go where they don’t win more games than the visitors. There’s still a chance they can halve this particular one against the Chicago Cubs, of course, but that’ll require winning tonight’s contest against them.

They’ll get the chance to do so with Luis Castillo on the bump, which is a good start. On top of that, Joey Votto is 13 for 36 in his career against tonight’s Cubs starter, Kyle Hendricks, with 4 socked dongs and an absurd 15/7 BB/K, so hopefully tonight he can continue the mini-resurgence he’s seen since returning to the lineup over the weekend.

News

Prospect Ivan Johnson was activated yesterday and played in the first game of his season last night for AA Chattanooga, doubling in that effort.

Roster Moves

None again today, miraculously. (At least, not yet...)

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (12-30) vs. Chicago Cubs (18-24)

6:40 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Chicago Lineup

Pitching Matchup

CIN: Luis Castillo - 0-2, 4.60 ERA, 3 G, 15.2 IP, 12/4 K/BB

CHC: Kyle Hendricks - 2-4, 4.89 ERA, 9 G, 49.2 IP, 35/17 K/BB