Farmers Only - Jose Barrero, Jake Fraley homer for AAA Louisville

It’s been a rough go of it for each of Jose Barrero and Jake Fraley so far this season. Not only have both battled injuries that have seemed to last longer than any of us hoped, each has been struck with them during a season that, on paper, was set up to give them ample opportunities to show they can chuck it at the big league level.

With all of the offseason departures (and all the other injuries), it’s not hard to envision that both would have logged 140-150 PA already this season if the breaks had been in their favor. For Barrero, that could well have let him establish that he’s truly an infielder around whom the Reds can build for years. For Fraley, that would have let him get regular swings in GABP with the chance to ease the pain of the team having just given away Jesse Winker.

Both homered for AAA Louisville on Tuesday evening while on rehab stints there, hopeful reminders that the Reds do have some exciting reinforcements headed their way (even if they’ve already buried themselves enough this season to make 2022 otherwise pointless).

To the scores!

While Barrero and Fraley were busy helping a team-effort offensively, it was Ben “Up Yourself” Lively busy spinning a gem on the bump. The former Philadelphia Phillie fanned 11 against just 2 walks and a trio of hits in his 6.0 innings of scoreless ball, the kind of outing that will remind teams around the continent that he’s gotten out big league hitting before in his career, too. Buck “Coats” Farmer allowed a run in relief, because that’s what Buck Farmer does, while Juniel Querecuto had a 3-hit day with a pair of ribbies.

The Lookouts lost in a shortened game to the former home of Michael Jordan on Tuesday, Birmingham’s 5-run 5th inning doing most of the dirty work. Carson “Spy vs.” Spiers was on the mound for the bulk of that, and he finished with 4.2 IP of 4 ER ball on a tough day. Robbie “I give it a 10...a 10...a fu*kin’” Tenerowicz homered as part of a 2-hit day that paced the offense, while Matt McLain singled and swiped his 11th bag of the season.

Abandon hope, all ye who enter the field of play against the Dayton Dragons! Dayton did some mashing on Tuesday, because that’s just what Dayton does. Joe “Bring to a cover and” Boyle was dazzling yet again with 6 scoreless, hitless IP (with 8/3 K/BB), lowering his season ERA to a ridiculous 0.53 in the process. Rece “57” Hinds walked thrice and scored, Elly “3 Feet High and Rising” De La Cruz singled and swiped his 11th bag of the year, while Mat Nelson had a 3-hit, 3-run night that featured a pair of doubles, too. Austin Hendrick even began to fill the box score in his nascent High-A foray, going 2 for 4 with a walk and a pair of runs scored.

If you haven’t made it up to Dayton to catch a game, I suggest you do so soon while all the talent on this club is there together. Otherwise, get ready to make the trip to Chattanooga to see them later this summer!

Michel Triana bashed a solo homer to lead off the Bottom of the 9th for the Tortugas, a homer sweet enough to walk it off against their Cardinal rivals. Blake “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” Dunn had homered (of the solo variety) in the 7th inning to help add to the offense, while the armwork of Ryan “Baby, you can drive my” Cardona (3 scoreless IP in relief) and Dennis “Ship Guy” Boatman (blown save, but the win!) helped round out the victory.