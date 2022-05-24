Tyler Mahle struggles again, Reds lose 11-4

It’s been a brutal start to the season for Tyler Mahle. After settling things down over his last few starts, he was tagged yet again for 8 runs in 4-plus innings of work. That raised his ERA to 6.32 on the season. Hopefully he starts to turn it around soon, but today was not that day. There wasn’t much else to write home about from this game. The Reds collected 8 hits, but the only one that went for extra bases was a solo home run by Tyler Naquin when the game was well out of reach. He earns the Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game award for going 3 for 5 with that home run. Joey Votto and Tyler Stephenson also drove in runs for the Reds.

Tony Graphanino (Link)

