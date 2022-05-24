Reds vs. Cubs, Game 2 - Preview, Lineups, Pitching Matchup

Despite a pair of socked swats from Aristides Aquino on Monday, the Cincinnati Reds lost to the Chicago Cubs in the opener of their four-game series. That was due mostly to serving up meatballs to two of the only guys in the Cubs lineup capable of eating them - Patrick Wisdom and Ian Happ, the latter of whom does absolutely nothing but completely feast on Reds pitching.

On paper, there’s a chance for quite the pitching matchup tonight. Tyler Mahle and Marcus Stroman haven’t exactly pitched to their reputations yet in 2022, but their track records suggest there’s much better stuff from them on the way at some point. Maybe, just maybe, that’ll be tonight for Mahle and whenever Stroman pitches next, and the Reds can take home a W to keep the idea of winning the series still alive.

News

Jonathan India seemed to be somewhat close to a return to the lineup when he was shown in something of a pregame montage yesterday - or, at least close to a rehab trip. As it turns out, he’s at least 10-14 days away from even beginning a rehab trip, as relayed by The Enquirer’s Charlie Goldsmith earlier today, putting mid-June as the absolute earliest we’ll see him back. Between India and Donovan Solano, those are two of the worst hammy pulls I’ve ever witnessed, apparently.

Roster Moves

None at the big league level, shockingly, but there were a pair of moves in the minors of note. Jake Fraley’s rehab assignment has been moved up from Dayton to Louisville, while Austin Hendrick has been promoted from Daytona to Dayton.

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (12-29) vs. Chicago Cubs (17-24)

6:40 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, MLB Network; Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Round 2 with the Cubs tonight at GABP.



Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/nlWAijfwTI — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 24, 2022

Chicago Lineup

Pitching Matchup

CIN: Tyler Mahle - 2-4, 5.23 ERA, 9 G, 43.0 IP, 44/20 K/BB

CHC: Marcus Stroman - 1-4, 4.88 ERA, 6 G, 31.1 IP, 28/7 K/BB