Reds vs. Cubs, Game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

The Cincinnati Reds return home after a long road stretch that included a trip to Joey Votto’s homeland. We start this 7-game home stand with 4 games against the Chicago Cubs, a team who at one point was trying their hardest to match the Reds in wins, which is not a good thing to do in 2022. The Cubs will send Drew Smyly to the mound to kick off the series. Smyly, fresh off a world championship with the Atlanta Braves, is having a solid start to his 2022 campaign. He’s made 7 starts and owns a 3.97 ERA. While his strikeouts aren’t at his typical level, he is walking fewest batters per 9 innings in his career. He’s made 5 appearances against the Reds in his career and owns a 3.09 ERA in 23.1 innings.

The Reds will counter with Vladimir Gutierrez, who is struggling to say the least. He owns an 8.65 ERA and is struggling with his command as he’s walked as many batters as he’s struck out. No better time to turn things around than against the Cubs, right? Go Reds.

News

Well this sucks. After a fantastic start to his 2022 season, Connor Overton is going to be on the shelf for a little while. Mark Sheldon reported today that a MRI showed a stress reaction in his low back, which will put him out 6-8 weeks. Bummer.

C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic followed Joey Votto back to the park where it all began for him in his hometown of Toronto. If you’re a subscriber, check it out. It’s a great bit of reflection from our beloved first baseman.

Roster Moves

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (12-28) vs. Chicago Cubs (16-24)

6:40 PM EDT; Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Here’s the Reds lineup



Nick Senzel (8)⁰Brandon Drury (4)⁰Tommy Pham (DH)⁰Joey Votto (3)⁰Tyler Stephenson (2)⁰Aristides Aquino (9)⁰Mike Moustakas (5)⁰Albert Almora (7)⁰Matt Reynolds (6)⁰Gutierrez 1 — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) May 23, 2022

Chicago Lineup

Pitching match-up

CIN: Vladimir Gutierrez - 0-5, 8.65 ERA, 6 G, 26.0 IP, 19/19 K/BB

CHC: Drew Smyly - 1-5, 3.97 ERA, 7 G, 34.0 IP, 26/7 K/BB