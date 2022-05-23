Farmers Only Weekend Harvest: Connor Phillips strikes out 13

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Weekend

Connor Phillops - 6.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 13 K

Louisville Bats (AAA)

Friday - Louisville Bats 0, Nashville Sounds 4

Saturday - Louisville Bats 7, Nashville Sounds 17

Sunday - Louisville Bats 4, Nashville Sounds 5

Woof. Tough weekend for the Bats. They started off the weekend by getting shut out, 4-0. Mike Minor gave up all 4 runs in his rehab start, allowing 9 hits and no walks with 3 strikeouts over 4.1 innings. Juniel Queruceto and Carlos Santana each went 2 for 4. Saturday had a better offensive performance despite the, uh, poor pitching. Carlos “Oye Como Va” Santana went 3 for 5 with a solo homer run and 3 RBI and Ronnie Dawson went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Sunday saw the Bats blow an early lead for the 5-4 loss. Robert Dugger went 3 innings and allowed 2 runs on 3 hits with a walk and a strikeout. Jose “Oh Eeh Oh” Barrero went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored. Jake Bauers went 1 for 2 with a 2-run home run.

Louisville returns home to face off against Omaha starting on Tuesday.

Chattanooga Lookouts (AA)

Friday - Chattanooga 4, Tennessee 2

Saturday - Chattanooga 8, Tennessee 7

Sunday - Chattnooga 5, Tennessee 11

Chattanooga won 2 of their 3 games this weekend. They got a solid start on Friday from Eduardo Salazar, who went 6 innings, allowing only a run on 3 hits with a walk and a strikeout. Julio Pinto “Bean” struck out 3 in 2 scoreless innings of work. James “Born” Free went 1 for 3 with a 2-run home run and Quin “Bold Move” Cotton went 1 for 3 with a triple and 2 RBI. Saturday’s box score didn’t work, but they won 8-7. Pitching got lit up in Chattanooga’s 11-5 loss Sunday. Mike Siani “No Evil” went 1 for 4 with a triple and 2 RBI and Matt “McDinger” McLain hit his 10th home run of the year.

Chattanooga hosts Birmingham on Tuesday.

Dayton Dragons (High-A)

Friday - Dayton 7, Quad Cities 1

Friday - Dayton 5, Quad Cities 3

Sunday - Dayton 2, Quad Cities 9

Sunday - Dayton 4, Quad Cities 2

Dayton had to play 4 this weekend after rain messed with all their plans. They got the Sweep of the double header on Friday behind some strong pitching. Thomas Farr started game 1 and went 4 innings, allowing a run on 3 hits with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts. Jose Torres went 2 for 4 with a solo home run. Connor Phillips started game 2 and had a hell of an outing. He went 6 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits with no walks and 13 strikeouts. Justice “Served” Thompson went 1 for 2 with a walk, a home run, and 4 RBI. Elly De La Cruz went 2 for 4 and drove in a run. Dayton scored twice in the bottom of the 1st in game 1 on Sunday and then struggled the rest of the way. Pitching was pretty bad across the board. Rece “Piece” Hinds went 2 for 3 with a 2-run home run and Allen “Mattress” Cerda hit 2 doubles. Game 2 went much better as Dayton won 4-2. James “Exam” Proctor started and went 5 innings, allowing a run on 5 hits with 3 walks and 8 strikeouts. Elly De La Cruz went 1 for 3 with a triple and 2 RBI and JV “Varsity” Martinez went 2 for 2 with a double and 2 RBI.

Dayton travels to West Michigan on Tuesday.

Daytona Tortugas (Low-A)

Friday - Daytona 0, Dunedin 4

Sunday - Daytona 2, Dunedin 7

Sunday - Daytona 2, Dunedin 5

Daytona had a brutal weekend as they lost all 3 games to Dunedin. Arij Fransen started on Friday and went 5 innings, allowing 3 runs on 8 hits with no walks and 3 strikeouts. Chase “NASCAR” Petty threw 3 innings in relief, allowing a run on 3 hits with a walk and 3 strikeouts. On Sunday, Reynardo Cruz “Missile” had a good outing, allowing a run on 4 hits with no walks and 7 strikeouts over 4 innings of work. Unfortunately, the bullpen. Hayden Jones went 1 for 2 and drove in both runs. Game 2 wasn’t much better. Jamal O’Guinn went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Steven Leyton hit a solo dinger.