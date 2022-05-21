Hunter Greene tries to once again allow zero hits, this time in a different country

The last time the Hunter Greene Barnstorming Revival made a stop, it saw the Pittsburgh Pirates fall completely apart in their attempts at conquering the Cincinnati Reds phenom. Through 7 plus innings, Greene kept them completely hitless, with only the ragtag Cincinnati offense letting him down on the day.

Today, he will get the chance to replicate said feat and will do so after crossing international boundaries. It’s the Toronto Blue Jays, fresh of their narrow defeat of Luis Castillo and the Reds in the series opener, who will be tasked with not looking super silly in the batter’s box today, and will get their opportunity shortly after the game’s first pitch at 3:07 PM ET.

This is a Major League Baseball game where team is rolling out TJ Friedl at leadoff and each of Alejo Lopez, Colin Moran, and Matt Reynolds on purpose. So, the Reds have that going for them, for now.

Lineups below. Go Reds.

Reds Lineup

Hunter Greene on the hill in Toronto!



Jays Lineup