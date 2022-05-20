Game 38: Reds at Blue Jays (7:07 PM ET) - Castillo vs. Ryu

Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds will attempt to back Luis Castillo in tonight’s series opener in Toronto against the Blue Jays and Hyun Jin Ryu.
Go Reds.
Today's Lineups
|REDS
|BLUE JAYS
|Matt Reynolds - 2B
|George Springer - DH
|Tyler Stephenson - C
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Tommy Pham - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Joey Votto - 1B
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Kyle Farmer - SS
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Mike Moustakas - DH
|Raimel Tapia - LF
|Taylor Motter - 3B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Tyler Naquin - RF
|Danny Jansen - C
|TJ Friedl - CF
|Bradley Zimmer - CF
|Luis Castillo - RHP
|Hyun Jin Ryu - LHP
