 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 38: Reds at Blue Jays (7:07 PM ET) - Castillo vs. Ryu

Go Reds.

By Wick Terrell
/ new
Welcome home: Devon White, right, and Paul Molitor, background, congratulate Joe Carter after his ei Photo by Ken Faught/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds will attempt to back Luis Castillo in tonight’s series opener in Toronto against the Blue Jays and Hyun Jin Ryu.

Go Reds.

Today's Lineups

REDS BLUE JAYS
Matt Reynolds - 2B George Springer - DH
Tyler Stephenson - C Bo Bichette - SS
Tommy Pham - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Joey Votto - 1B Teoscar Hernandez - RF
Kyle Farmer - SS Santiago Espinal - 2B
Mike Moustakas - DH Raimel Tapia - LF
Taylor Motter - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B
Tyler Naquin - RF Danny Jansen - C
TJ Friedl - CF Bradley Zimmer - CF
Luis Castillo - RHP Hyun Jin Ryu - LHP

More From Red Reporter

Loading comments...