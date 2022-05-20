The Toronto Blue Jays play host to Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds this evening

Joey Votto is back, and the Cincinnati Reds are poised to continue their kinda-sorta good run of form beginning tonight in Toronto against the Blue Jays. At least, that’s the optimistic way of spelling things out for the Reds these days considering that they’re actively choosing to roll out a Major League Baseball lineup that looks like this:

Oh boy!

That’s a lefty at DH and lefties in two of three outfield positions despite the presence of a lefty on the mound for Toronto tonight, a sign of where the Reds roster is at this point and time. Factor in that four players are unavailable for this series in Canada due to the vaccination rules across the border, and this is a club that’s seriously seeking answers all up and down itself.

That’s Matt Reynolds leading off. That’s Taylor Motter doing whatever it is he’s doing in this lineup. That’s where they are right now, even if Joey Votto is back to sock a hundred dingers in a row again this summer.

At least they’ll have the services of Luis Castillo on which they hope to bank, as the resident Cincinnati ace will get the start with intentions on improving from what he’s produced so far this year in limited action. Hell, maybe he can bat 5th or 6th in this lineup at some point, too.

First pitch tonight is set for 7:07 PM ET.

Go Reds.