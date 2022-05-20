Farmers Only: Allen Cerda brings Dayton back

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Night

Allen Cerda - 2 for 4, R, HR, 3 RBI

Louisville rode great pitching, and then scored 2 in the 10th, to win in extras last night. Randy Wynne got the start and went 6 innings, allowing a run on 5 hits with a walk and 4 strikeouts. The bullpen only allowed 2 hits the rest of the way and struck out 4. Aristides “Horse Shit” Aquino was the hero, as he hit the game-winning 2-run dinger in the 10th as a part of his 2 for 5 night. JT Riddle “Me This” went 2 for 4 and Trey Amburgey reached 3 times, going 1 for 3 with a triple and 2 walks.

Andrew Abbott struggled a little in his second Double-A start on Thursday. After striking out 12 in his Lookouts debut, he only lasted 4 innings and allowed 3 runs on 5 hits with no walks and 1 strikeout. TJ Hopkins went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI while Quincy “Anti-Virus” McAfee went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI. Mike Siani went 2 for 5 with a double.

Dayton used the heroics of Allen “Mattress” Cerda to come back and win in 8 innings in what was supposed to be game 1 of a double-header. Game 2 was postponed until today. Bryce “Walkin’” Bonnin struggled with his command in his start. He went only 3 innings, allowing 3 runs on 2 hits with 4 walks and no strikeouts. Spencer “Beef” Stockton was fantastic in relief, throwing 3 shutout innings and allowing only 1 hit and no walks while striking out 4. Allen Cerda went 2 for 4 with the game-tying 2-run home run and then hit the walk-off RBI single in the 10th.

Daytona used a 7-run 8th inning to propel them to the 10-6 win on Thursday. “Uncle” Sam Benschoter started and went 4 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts. Jose Franco pitched 4 innings in relief and allowed only 1 run on 3 hits with 2 walks and 6 strikeouts. Austin “Motorsport” Hendrick came on as a pinch-runner and then was able to hit, going 1 for 1 with a 2-run dinger. Braylin Minier also came on as a sub and he also went 1 for 1 with a 2-run homer. Wilfred Astudillo went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.