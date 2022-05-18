Reds at Guardians, Game 2: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

Oh hey the Reds have double-digit wins! They tried like hell to wait another day or two to accomplish that feat, but they fought through it and won last night. Tyler Mahle looks to turn things around from a rough start to 2022. Let’s go Reds
News
- The Reds announced today that Nick Senzel is going to Triple-A Louisville to begin a rehab assignment.
Roster Moves
Game Info
Cincinnati Reds (10-26) at Cleveland Guardians (16-18)
6:10 PM EDT; Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH
TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW
Lineups
Cincinnati Lineup
It's a good day to have a good day!— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 18, 2022
Powered by @PNCBank pic.twitter.com/3uaPyWSp14
Cleveland Lineup
#Guardians Lineup 05/18/22— Daily MLB Lineups (@DailyMLBLineup) May 18, 2022
1. Myles Straw CF
2. Steven Kwan RF
3. Jose Ramirez 3B
4. Owen Miller 1B
5. Amed Rosario SS
6. Franmil Reyes DH
7. Andres Gimenez 2B
8. Richie Palacios LF
9. Austin Hedges C
Starting Pitcher : Cal Quantrill
Pitching Match-up
CIN: Tyler Mahle - 2-4, 5.89 ERA, 8 G, 36.2 IP, 40/18 K/BB
CLE: Cal Quantrill - 1-2, 3.93 ERA, 6 G, 34.1 IP, 20/15 K/BB
Loading comments...