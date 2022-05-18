 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Reds at Guardians, Game 2: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

By Mitchell Clark
Oh hey the Reds have double-digit wins! They tried like hell to wait another day or two to accomplish that feat, but they fought through it and won last night. Tyler Mahle looks to turn things around from a rough start to 2022. Let’s go Reds

  • The Reds announced today that Nick Senzel is going to Triple-A Louisville to begin a rehab assignment.

Cincinnati Reds (10-26) at Cleveland Guardians (16-18)

6:10 PM EDT; Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Cincinnati Lineup

Cleveland Lineup

CIN: Tyler Mahle - 2-4, 5.89 ERA, 8 G, 36.2 IP, 40/18 K/BB

CLE: Cal Quantrill - 1-2, 3.93 ERA, 6 G, 34.1 IP, 20/15 K/BB

