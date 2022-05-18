Farmers Only: Tyler Callihan homers in his return

Ben “Lookin’” Lively started for Louisville in their 4-3 loss and went 4.1 innings, allowing 3 runs on 6 hits with 3 walks and 6 strikeouts. Aristides “Heiress Titties” Aquino went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk while Lorenzo Cedrola, Juniel Querecuto, and JT “Tom” Riddle each hit triples.

Louisville faces off against Nashville again tonight at 7:35 PM EDT.

Chattanooga scored 3 runs in the top of the 8th to come back and win 9-8 last night. Connor Curlis had a rough go of it in his start, allowing 7 runs on 6 hits with a walk and 4 strikeouts in only 4 innings of work. Matt “McDinger” McLain went 2 for 4 with a solo home run and 2 RBI while Isiah Gilliam went 4 for 4 with a double and also drove in a pair. Francisco Urbaez went 2 for 5, also hitting a double and driving in 2.

Chattanooga plays Tennessee again tonight at 7:15 PM EDT.

Dayton allowed 7(!) runs in the final 2 innings to fall 8-7 on Tuesday. Joe “Bring it to a” Boyle was great in his start. He went 6 innings, allowing only 1 run on 3 hits with 2 walks and 8 strikeouts. At the plate, Dayton went bombs away on the Bandits as they hit 5 dingers on the night. Allen “Mattress” Cerda hit 2 of those, both of the solo variety, in his 2 for 4 night. Elly De La Cruz went 1 for 5 with a 3-run dinger while Jose Torres and Mat “Full” Nelson also added home runs for the Dragons. Oh yeah, Joey Votto played and went 1 for 4 with a run scored.

Dayton will send Bryce Bonnin to the hill tonight.

In his first at-bat since having Tommy John surgery last Summer, Tyler “Big Tom” Callihan smacked a 2-run home run, giving Daytona all the run support they’d need to pull out a win on Tuesday night. The pitching was fantastic, as well. Hunter Parks “and Rec” got the start and went 5 innings, allowing 4 hits and no walks with 2 strikeouts. Luis Mey “Flowers” pitched 2 perfect innings in relief and struck out 3 while Ryan Cardona also threw 2 innings, allowing a walk while also striking out 3.

Tanner Cooper will start tonight for Daytona.