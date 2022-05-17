Connor Overton throws gem, Reds win 5-4 in extra innings

Starting pitching has been an issue for much of this brutal start to the 2022 season. Up until Hunter Greene’s no-hit outing on Sunday, they hadn’t had a starter complete 7 innings all season. Now they’ve done it twice in a row, as Connor Overton once again had another strong outing. Overton had an incredibly efficient outing once again, throwing 7.2 innings and allowing only 2 run on 3 hits with a walk and 2 strikeouts. He has, just as we all expected, been the Reds most consistent pitcher this season and is tonight’s Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game.

The Reds were able to strike first in the top of the 3rd, as Tyler Naquin hit a solo home run to lead off the inning as a part of his 2 for 4 evening. Cleveland was able to answer in the bottom of the inning, as Richie Palacios and Oscar Mercado led off the inning with singles. After both runners advanced on a fielder’s choice, Palacios would score on a sacrifice fly by Myles Straw. The Reds were able to retake the lead in the top of the 6th. Brandon Drury led off with a walk and then advanced to 2nd on a single by Mike Moustakas. Tyler Stephenson’s single would push the Reds lead to 3-1. The Reds pushed another run across in the top of the 8th as TJ Friedl led off with a single then stole 2nd. He’d advance to 3rd on a Brandon Drury fly out and then score on a Tommy Pham RBI single.

Unfortunately, the bullpen. Cleveland would add a run in the bottom of the inning to make it 3-2. Overton was pulled after a 2-out walk would put runners on first and second. Tony Santillan would come on in relief and allow a 2-out single to cut the deficit to 1. The Reds would get that run back in the top of the 9th, as Tyler Naquin would score on a 2-out single by Kyle Farmer. That would be incredibly important, as Art Warren allowed a 2-run bomb in the bottom of the 9th to tie the game.

On to extras we went, and the Reds took the lead without collecting a hit. Cleveland reliever Nick Sandlin would issue walks to Brandon Drury, Tommy Pham, and Mike Moustakas to bring in Matt Reynolds, who started the inning as the Manfred Ghost Runner. The bottom of the 10th wouldn’t come easy, because of course. After Alexis Diaz started the inning with 2 straight strikeouts, he’d walk Myles Straw and Steven Kwan to load the bases. He’d settle down and get Jose Ramirez to strike out for the win.

