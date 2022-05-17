Reds at Guardians, Game 1: Preview, Lineups, Pitching Match-up

The Reds return to action after a day off, hopefully moving past what happened Sunday. Despite allowing no hits, as you remember, they still failed to win. It was the second poor performance in a row by an offense that had started to hit a stride recently. Hopefully the off day will help get things back into gear.

The Reds are facing a Cleveland Guardians team who are returning home from a series loss against the Twins, and that was after dealing with a Covid outbreak earlier in the week. This same team swept our beloved Reds back in April (who didn’t?) in a 2-game series that set off a stretch of 20 losses in 21 games for the Reds. Connor Overton takes the hill for Cincinnati as he hopes to continue his fantastic start to 2022. He’s put up a 1.59 ERA in 3 starts so far. He’ll face off against Zach Plesac (1-3, 4.68 ERA) who has struggled this season. He did not pitch against the Reds the last two times these teams met. Go Reds.

News

Some updates from David Bell



-Nick Lodolo will take a week off from throwing



-Mike Minor could return for the homestand. He has a rehab start on Friday.



-Jose Barrero could start a AAA rehab assignment this week. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) May 17, 2022

Roster Moves

None.

Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (9-26) at Cleveland Guardians (16-17)

6:10 PM EDT; Progressive Field - Cleveland, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio. Radio: 700 WLW

Lineups

Cincinnati Lineup

Cleveland Lineup

Pitching Match-up

CIN: Connor Overton - 1-0, 1.59 ERA, 3 G, 17.0 IP, 8/6 K/BB

CLE: Zach Plesac - 1-3, 4.68 ERA, 6 G, 32.2 IP, 20/10 K/BB