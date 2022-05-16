Farmers Only Weekend Harvest: Andrew Abbott shines in Lookouts debut and Alex McGarry mashes the ball

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Weekend

Andrew Abbott - 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 12 K

Connor Phillips - 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 9 K

Graham Ashcraft - 5.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 9 K

Alex McGarry - 6 for 14, R, 2 2B, HR, 6 RBI

Louisville Bats

Friday: Louisville 1, Toledo 4

Saturday: Louisville 7, Toledo 1

Sunday: Louisville 2, Toledo 6

It was a tough weekend for Louisville, as they dropped 2 of 3 to Toledo and 5 of 6 on the series. Randy Wynne started on Friday and was okay, allowing 3 runs in 5.2 innings with 9 hits, a walk, and 3 strikeouts. Carlos Santana went 2 for 3 and Aristides “Heiress Titties” Aquino hit a double. Saturday was a good day, as they won 7-1 in their rain-shortened game. Graham “Cracker” Ashcraft was great in his start, allowing only a hit and a run with 2 walks and 9 strikeouts over 5 innings of work. Joey “Still Bangs” Votto made his first rehab appearance and went 1 for 1 with an RBI and 2 walks. Aquino went 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, and 2 RBI. Mike “G” Minor made another rehab appearance Sunday and went 2.1 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits with a walk and 4 strikeouts. Lorenzo Cedrola went 2 for 4 with a solo dinger and 2 RBI.

Chattanooga Lookouts

Friday: Chattanooga 2, Mississippi 9

Saturday: Chattanooga 7, Mississippi 3

Sunday: Chattanooga 7, Mississippi 2

Chattanooga had a solid weekend and got some big performances. Friday didn’t have much in the way of pitching, but Mike Siani “No Evil” continued to hit the hell out of the ball, going 2 for 4 with a 2-run home run. Saturday saw the Double-A debut of 2021 2nd round pick Andrew “Nolan Ryan?” Abbott who picked up right where he left off in Single-A. My dude went 5.2 innings and didn’t allow a run while giving up only 3 hits, no walks, and striking out 12(!). Goodness. Pedro Garcia struck out all 4 batters he faced in relief. Robbie Tenerowicz, who apparently goes by Byrd, had a huge night at the plate. He went 2 for 3 and hit 2 bombs while scoring thrice and driving in 3. Quin “Bold Move” Cotton also hit a home run while Francisco Urbaez went 3 for 4 with a double.

Sunday was more of the same for the Lookouts as they won 7-2 over the Braves. Brandon Williamson continued the run of good pitching, as he went 6 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits with a walk and 8 strikeouts. Robbie “Byrd” Tenerowicz hit another dinger, this one of the 2-run variety while Isiah Gilliam went 3 for 5 with a double.

Dayton Dragons

Friday: Dayton 6, Lansing 2

Saturday: Dayton 7, Lansing 8

Sunday: Dayton 10, Lansing 8

Connor Phillips started in Dayton’s win on Friday and had a hell of an outing. He threw 6 shutout innings, allowing only 3 hits and 1 walk while striking out 9. Jose Torres had a big day at the plate, going 3 for 5 with a 2-run home tank and 3 RBI while Alex McGarry went 2 for 4 with a double and 2 RBI. Christian Roa “Constrictor” started for Dayton on Saturday and pitched well. He went 4 innings and allowed 2 runs on 4 hits with a walk and 9 strikeouts. Alex McGarry kept mashing, going 3 for 4 with a double, a home run, and 2 RBI. Rece “Piece” Hinds went 3 for 4 with a double and a triple and Allen “Mattress” Cerda went 2 for 3 with a 2-run blast. James “Exam” Proctor started on Sunday and went 5 innings, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits with 4 walks and 2 strikeouts. Elly De La Cruz went 3 for 5 with 2 doubles, a home run, and 3 RBI. Ashton “Keepin it” Creal went 3 for 4 with a double and 3 runs scored while Jonathan Willems went 1 for 3 with a 2-run blast.

Daytona Tortugas

Friday: Daytona 8, Clearwater 9

Saturday: Daytona 5, Clearwater 9

Sunday: Daytona 0, Clearwater 8

Woof. Tough weekend for the Tortugas. Jose Franco started Friday and went 4 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits with no walks and 5 strikeouts. Blake “Big Donkey” Dunn went 2 for 4 with a solo home run. Braylin “Coal” Minier went 2 for 4 with a 2-run blast while Wilfred Astudillo also went 2 for 4 and drove in a pair. Saturday was worse for Daytona. Chase “NASCAR” Petty gave up 4 runs in 4 innings of work and it got worse from there. They only collected 3 hits and still managed to score 5 runs, though. Daytona lost 8-0 Sunday. I’ll skip the pitching because, yeah. Jamal O’Guinn collected 3 of Daytona’s 4 hits on a 3 for 3 day while Braylin Minier hit a double.