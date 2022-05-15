Reds allow no hits, fall 1-0 to Pirates

Hunter Greene has had an up and down start to his rookie season. After great outings against Atlanta and Los Angeles to start his career, he struggled with some velocity issues and gave up some home runs in the process. After another solid start against a red-hot Milwaukee team last week, everything came together for Greene on Sunday afternoon. Greene. He had the Pittsburgh offense completely at bay for most of the afternoon, striking out 9 batters in 7.1 hitless innings. It was the exact performance that showed why he was such a valued prospect and why Reds fans have been so excited about him.

Unfortunately, he ran into some trouble in the bottom of the 8th. After retiring his first batter on a ground out, walks to Rodolfo Castro and Michael Perez would end his afternoon after his 118th pitch. Art Warren would come in and issue a walk to Ben Gamel to load the bases. That brought up Ke’Bryan Hayes, who hit a grounder to Alejo Lopez that should have ended the inning. Lopez inexplicably seemed undecided on how to play it, was delayed in getting the ball to second base for the double play and the turn was late to first to allow Castro to score on a fielder’s choice.

This normally would not have been a big deal, but the Reds had also not scored up until that point. It was the second day in a row where their pitching put them in a winnable situation, but it’s hard to come out victorious when you score 1 combined run in 2 games.

Tony Graphanino (Link)

