Cincinnati Reds continue their quest to set world’s longest win streak in game vs. Pirates tonight

The Cincinnati Reds continued their onslaught on history last night with a thorough thumping of the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States of America. It was good, and thorough.

Tyler Stephenson continues to swing the hottest bat of his career, and the Reds will turn the pitching duties over to Tyler Mahle again tonight. Mahle appears to maybe be rounding into form, and given his preponderance for pitching in most excellent fashion in games outside of Cincinnati, tonight’s the perfect chance for him to spin a gem.

The batsmen of Cincinnati will be tasked with taking down Mitch Keller, who has pitched to a ‘take this guy down’ 6.11 ERA so far in limited work in 2022. In fact, that’s the kind of work that suggests he might have a future as a waiver claim that works his way into the Reds rotation down the road, given all we’ve seen in the last calendar year.

First pitch is set for 6:35 PM ET. Lineups listed below for your perusal.

Go Reds.

