Farmers Only: Organizationally swept

Zack “Un” Godley started for Louisville on Thursday and went 3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits with a walk and 3 strikeouts. Nick “:(“ Howard came on in relief and allowed 3 runs, which ended up being the difference. Kyle Dowdy, however, struck out 4 of the 6 batters he faced in 2 perfect innings. Jake “Jack” Bauers went 3 for 4 with a 3-run dinger while Carlos Santana went 2 for 5 and scored twice.

Chattanooga blew a late, 2-run lead to fall 3-2 last night. Carson “Ex” Spiers started and was fantastic, throwing 7 shutout innings, allowing 5 hits and a walk with 5 strikeouts. Mike Siani “No Evil” continued his hot start to the season by going 3 for 4 with a run scored while Matt McLain went 1 for 4 with a double.

Dayton allowed a walk-off grand slam in their 7-3 loss last night. Thomas “Ball go” Farr started and went 4 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts. Alex “Mack” McGarry went 2 for 3 with a 2-run home run and Elly “Elly Elly Eh Eh Eh” De La Cruz stayed hot by going 1 for 4 with a solo tank.

Woof. Tough night for the farm system. Javi “In a van down by the” Rivera started and went 5 innings, allowing 3 runs (1 earned) on 6 hits with a walk and 5 strikeouts. Tanner “Just met her” Cooper finished it off by allowing a run in 3 innings of relief. There wasn’t much going offensively for Daytona. “Wheels on the” Gus Steiger went 1 for 3 and scored twice and Jamal O’Guinn went 1 for 4 with a double and a RBI.