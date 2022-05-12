Pirates fail to derail rolling Reds train as Cincinnati wins again, 4-0

Connor Overton sees your opinions, and he feeds off them.

The former 15th round pick out of Old Dominion originally signed with the Miami Marlins, only for them to release him a calendar year later. He later latched onto the Washington Nationals, before they, too, set him free. The bouncing continued with the San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, and the Pittsburgh Pirates - how convenient - before he eventually landed with the Cincinnati Reds for the 2022 season.

How convenient for Cincinnati, too.

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Star of the Game, Overton fired yet another rock solid start for the Reds on Thursday against the Pirates, in the process leading the once moribund Cincinnati club to their 5th win in their last 7 games. His 6.1 IP of 3 H, 0 R ball wasn’t the prettiest - he walked 4 and had only a lone K - but he continues to induce the kind of weak contact that is making waves in today’s game, neither yielding to opponents seeking a meatball nor nibbling too much to maintain a per pitch efficiency.

All told, it fueled another Reds win, one that was well-thumped by Tyler Stephenson once again. The rising uberstar of the Reds homered as part of another 3-hit night, one that featured another pair of runs scored and pair of ribbies bonked across the plate.

Good win, Reds.

Tony Graphanino (link)

Other Notes