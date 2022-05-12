Game 32: Reds at Pirates (6:35 PM ET) - Overton vs. Brubaker

Fresh off back to back series victories at their home in GABP, the Cincinnati Reds are once again tasked with venturing out into foreign territory in search of their dubyas. Next up on the list: the Pittsburgh Pirates in their beautiful home park on the banks of whichever of their rivers it stands.

Connor Overton is tasked with doing the initial hurling for the Reds on the night, and theoretically will be the only Red doing the hurling if it goes well enough. We’ll see.

He’ll be opposed by the inimitable JT Brubaker, who I feel like is the only pitcher on the Pittsburgh Pirates I ever write about anymore these days.

First pitch is set for 6:35 PM ET. Starting lineups below!