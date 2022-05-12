Farmers Only: Chattanooga walks it off

Louisville gave up 5 runs in the last 2 innings to lose 10-6 last night. Ben Lively started and went 5.1 innings, allowing 4 runs (3 earned) on 8 hits with 2 walks and 7 strikeouts. Aristides “Horse Shit” Aquino went 1 for 3 and drove in a pair and Lorenzo Cedrola went 2 for 5 and an RBI.

Chattanooga scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 10th to win 5-4 on Wednesday. Connor Curlis started and pitched well, allowing no runs on 2 hits with 2 walks and 5 strikeouts over 5 innings of work. Julio Pinto struck out 2 batters in 1.1 perfect innings of relief. “Bride of” Chuckie Robinson reached base all 4 times he came up, going 3 for 3 with a walk and a run scored. Quincy “Anti-Virus” McAfee went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Robbie Tenerowicz hit the game-winning 2-RBI single.

Bryce Bonnin started for Louisville on Wednesday and it wasn’t great. He allowed 5 runs (4 earned) on 4 hits with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts over 4 innings of work. Elly De La Cruz went 2 for 3 and scored a run while Justice “League” Thompson went 1 for 4 with a double.

Another rough night for the Reds minor league teams. The pitchers gave up 8 runs and nobody pitched particularly well so we’ll just skip them. Jay Allen reached base 5 times, going 2 for 2 with 3 walks and a run scored. Blake “Stick a fork in it” Dunn went 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored.