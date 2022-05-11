Farmers Only: Steiger, Ibarra power the Tortugas

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Night
Louisville Bats 1, Toledo Mud Hens 8
Woof. A bullpen implosion doomed Louisville on Tuesday night. Mike “G” Minor made his first rehab start again and it went much better. He went 3 innings, allowing no base runners and striking out 4 batters. Aristides “Heiress Titties” Aquino hit another dinger, going 1 for 4 on the night.
Chattanooga Lookouts 3, Mississippi Braves 5
Brandon Williamson started for Chattanooga on Tuesday and went 6 innings, allowing 3 runs on 8 hits with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts. Matt “McDinger” McLain went 1 for 4, smacking his 8th home run of the season and drove in 2. Quincy “Anti-Virus” McAfee went 1 for 4 and hit a solo home run while Robbie Tenerowicz went 2 for 3.
Dayton Dragons 5, Lansing Lugnuts 4
Dayton hit 3 dingers last night in their 5-4 win. Joe “212 degrees” Boyle started and was, well, let’s just say he was effectively wild. He went 4.2 innings and allowed 1 run on no hits while striking out 7. But he also had 6 walks. Donovan Benoit struck out 3 in 1.2 innings of relief. Alex McGarry went 2 for 4 with a 2-run blast and a double while Jose Torres and Mat “Full” Nelson each hit solo bombs.
Daytona Tortugas 6, Clearwater Threshers 1
Reynardo “Makes you wanna roll your windows down and” Cruz (I am so, so, sorry) started for Daytona in their 6-1 win last night and went 4 innings, allowing a run on 2 hits with a walk and 2 strikeouts. Julian Aguiar followed him up with 4 solid innings of his own, allowing no runs on a hit with a walk and 4 strikeouts. Ruben “set the” Ibarra went 2 for 4 with 2 solo home runs while “Wheels on the” Gus Steiger went 4 for 4 with 3 doubles and a walk.
