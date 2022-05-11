Farmers Only: Steiger, Ibarra power the Tortugas

The Brandon Larson Honorary Star of the Night

Woof. A bullpen implosion doomed Louisville on Tuesday night. Mike “G” Minor made his first rehab start again and it went much better. He went 3 innings, allowing no base runners and striking out 4 batters. Aristides “Heiress Titties” Aquino hit another dinger, going 1 for 4 on the night.

Brandon Williamson started for Chattanooga on Tuesday and went 6 innings, allowing 3 runs on 8 hits with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts. Matt “McDinger” McLain went 1 for 4, smacking his 8th home run of the season and drove in 2. Quincy “Anti-Virus” McAfee went 1 for 4 and hit a solo home run while Robbie Tenerowicz went 2 for 3.

Dayton hit 3 dingers last night in their 5-4 win. Joe “212 degrees” Boyle started and was, well, let’s just say he was effectively wild. He went 4.2 innings and allowed 1 run on no hits while striking out 7. But he also had 6 walks. Donovan Benoit struck out 3 in 1.2 innings of relief. Alex McGarry went 2 for 4 with a 2-run blast and a double while Jose Torres and Mat “Full” Nelson each hit solo bombs.

Reynardo “Makes you wanna roll your windows down and” Cruz (I am so, so, sorry) started for Daytona in their 6-1 win last night and went 4 innings, allowing a run on 2 hits with a walk and 2 strikeouts. Julian Aguiar followed him up with 4 solid innings of his own, allowing no runs on a hit with a walk and 4 strikeouts. Ruben “set the” Ibarra went 2 for 4 with 2 solo home runs while “Wheels on the” Gus Steiger went 4 for 4 with 3 doubles and a walk.