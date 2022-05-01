Cincinnati Reds place Jonathan India back on Injured List

Want some devastating icing on top of your devastated Cincinnati Reds Sunday cake?

Jonathan India, reigning National League Rookie of the Year, is on the Injured List. No, this isn’t something that you think you already read last week - he’s back on the IL with the same hamstring injury that sent him there in the first place earlier in the season.

The Reds announced the move prior to the series finale in Denver on Sunday, doing so even after Jake Fraley landed on the IL with a knee injury, too.

The #Reds today placed 2B Jonathan India on the 10-day injured list (right hamstring, retro to Saturday) and recalled from the taxi squad IF/OF Alejo Lopez. pic.twitter.com/r2IfhhSGFA — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 1, 2022

To me - and I’m just spitballing here - that suggests India tried to give it a go again today after having been sidelined for two previous days, and it still wasn’t good enough for him to play. So, despite the fact the Reds had already made concrete moves in adding Fraley to the IL and summoning TJ Friedl in his stead, they made the decision late to go ahead and shut him down once again.

There are no more words to describe this absolute dissolution of the Cincinnati Reds. Just know it all starts from the very, very top.