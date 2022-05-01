Game 22: Reds at Rockies (3:10 PM ET) - Sanmartin vs. Freeland

It’s been a long-held believe among those who follow the game that just because a team ‘wins’ the winter - meaning they make the biggest signings, the biggest deals - doesn’t mean they jump right to the top of the standings. The Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers would probably look at the standings after the month of April and nod in admission.

I do think, however, it’s incredibly easy to ‘lose’ the winter and have it immediately play out that way on the field, too. That brings us to the Cincinnati Reds.

They just wrapped a 3-18 month of April, one so cataclysmically putrid I can barely even find dark humor baked within it. They rank dead last among all 30 MLB clubs in wRC+ and wOBA, pretty well cementing themselves as the worst offense in the game to date. The team’s ERA and xFIP are also both the worst in the game, pretty well cementing themselves as the worst pitching staff in the game to date.

FanGraphs even rates the team’s baserunning as tied for worst in the game. It’s that fucking bleak, folks.

Can’t hit, can’t pitch, can’t run the bases, eh?

The Reds wrap their stint in Denver with a 3:10 PM ET game against the Colorado Rockies this afternoon, and will do so in a matchup of lefty starters - Reiver Sanmartin for the Reds, Kyle Freeland for the Rockies.

Jonathan India, who was activated off the IL three days ago, is out of the lineup for the second straight game because reasons.

Reds Lineup

