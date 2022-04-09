Game 3: Reds at Braves (7:20 PM ET) - Gutierrez vs. Wright

Vlad Gutierrez and the Cincinnati Reds backing him take on Atlanta and Kyle Wright tonight at 7:20 PM ET.
Lineups below.
Go Reds!
Today's Lineups
|REDS
|BRAVES
|Jonathan India - 2B
|Eddie Rosario - RF
|Tyler Naquin - RF
|Matt Olson - 1B
|Tommy Pham - DH
|Austin Riley - 3B
|Joey Votto - 1B
|Marcell Ozuna - LF
|Jake Fraley - LF
|Ozzie Albies - 2B
|Nick Senzel - CF
|Adam Duvall - CF
|Mike Moustakas - 3B
|Alex Dickerson - DH
|Kyle Farmer - SS
|Dansby Swanson - SS
|Aramis Garcia - C
|William Contreras - C
|V. Gutierrez - RHP
|Kyle Wright - RHP
