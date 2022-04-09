 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 3: Reds at Braves (7:20 PM ET) - Gutierrez vs. Wright

Go Reds.

By Wick Terrell
Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Vlad Gutierrez and the Cincinnati Reds backing him take on Atlanta and Kyle Wright tonight at 7:20 PM ET.

Lineups below.

Go Reds!

Today's Lineups

REDS BRAVES
Jonathan India - 2B Eddie Rosario - RF
Tyler Naquin - RF Matt Olson - 1B
Tommy Pham - DH Austin Riley - 3B
Joey Votto - 1B Marcell Ozuna - LF
Jake Fraley - LF Ozzie Albies - 2B
Nick Senzel - CF Adam Duvall - CF
Mike Moustakas - 3B Alex Dickerson - DH
Kyle Farmer - SS Dansby Swanson - SS
Aramis Garcia - C William Contreras - C
V. Gutierrez - RHP Kyle Wright - RHP

